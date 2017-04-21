× Hope College President to leave for job in Pennsylvania

HOLLAND, Mich. – Hope College President John C. Knapp will be leaving the school and heading to lead Washington & Jefferson College in Pennsylvania this summer.

According to a release from Hope, Washington & Jefferson College announced Knapp’s appointment Friday. He will begin there in August and his last day at Hope will be July 31. He was one of 150 candidates for the position.

Knapp has been Hope’s president since July 1, 2013. He has also been a professor of religion and a professor of management.

“Leading Hope College is a tremendous privilege, and I am deeply grateful for your support, dedication and collaborative spirit over these last four years,” Knapp said in a press release. “I look forward to leading the college in the months ahead as we finish a successful 2016-17 academic year and prepare for Hope’s next chapter.”

“I am thankful for the four years of service John has dedicated to Hope College,” said Karl Droppers, chairperson of the Hope College Board of Trustees. “As president, he has worked hard to implement many positive initiatives and programs, and Hope is a stronger and more successful college as a result.”

The Board of Trustees will begin determining interim leadership and the search for the college’s next president in coming weeks.