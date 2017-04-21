× Kelloggsville schools, Wyoming PD investigating altercation at high school

WYOMING, Mich. – Kelloggsville Public Schools are investigating an incident between two high school students in the past week.

The district says that two students got into an argument and one of the students was pushed to the ground. One student was suspended.

That student that was suspended did come back to school for a short time to finish a supervised one-on-one state-mandated assessment, according to a statement from Samuel Wright, the Superintendent of Kelloggsville Public Schools.

The district also says that one of the involved students has been using social media promoting false facts about the incident. Some of those messages have been forwarded to FOX 17.

Wyoming Police tell FOX 17 that they are investigating any possible criminal aspects of the incident. They have forwarded their report to the Kent County Prosecutor.

