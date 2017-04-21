Morning Buzz: Starbucks Baristas Hate the Unicorn Frappuccino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Starbuck’s new Unicorn Frappuccino is becoming the most popular drink across the country. While the community seems to love it, baristas hate it.

A barista named Braden vented out his frustrations on having to make the drink the day it came out.

He got to the point where he was yelling “It has been insane! For the love of God and everything that is good, DON’T GET THE UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO!”

The unicorn drink is a purple and blue concoction that tastes like a Sweet Tart according to Braden, and when mixed together it turns pink.

Some locations have already run out of ingredients, but for those that still have them the drink will only be available until Sunday.

Watch the full rant here:

2. ArtPrize kicked off ArtPrize 9 with the annual premiere event Thursday night.

Along with revealing the poster, they also announced some changes when it comes to voting.

Organizers say they’re blending both critical and popular opinions this year.

So instead of the two sets of 20 finalists they’ve had before, there will be a single pool of as many as 40 finalists letting the general public and jury of art experts consider all the finalists.

Artist registration for ArtPrize begins June 8, and the actual event starts in late September.

3. The Holland City Council has put a stop to saving a spot overnight for the Tulip Time Parade.

They say it’s becoming a real problem, especially before the Muziek Parade because people end up blocking the entire sidewalk the night before. As a result it’s hurting tourism and forcing people to try and walk into shops and restaurants without tripping.

The earliest people can mark their spot with a blanket is 6 a.m. on the day of the parade. Tulip Time runs May 6 through 14.

4. Saturday is Earth Day, and there are events across West Michigan that will give people the chance to celebrate.

The Grand Rapids Art Museum has free admission from 1 to 4 p.m., with a variety of fun activities.

Frederik Meijer Gardens will hold some special events in the children’s garden from 1 to 4 p.m.

In Grand Haven, there’s the 12th annual Earth Day Lakeshore Celebration, with a parade at 12:30 and Earth Day Fair at 1 p.m.

These are just a few, so make sure to check in your community for other events that may be going on.

5. The Gazelle Girl Half Marathon is happening in downtown Grand Rapids on Sunday.

Registration is open for the 5K Run/Walk, but the 10K is sold out.

Last year, more than 3,500 women took part.

Register in person or online on Sunday.