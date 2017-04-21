New beer made in honor of 5th annual Gazelle Girl half marathon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Brewery Vivant and Higher Grounds Trading Company have teamed up to release a new farmhouse ale called Higher Grains to celebrate the 2017 Gazelle Girl Half Marathon this Sunday.

Higher Grains is described as a rustic, bright aroma of lemon citrus that gives way to a fruity yet noticeable coffee flavor on the sip.

Higher Grounds Trading Company, a Traverse City-based coffee roaster that sources organic coffee via long-term, mutually beneficial trade relationships.

The beer will debut on tap and in 16 ounce cans at Brewery Vivant on Thursday, April 20.

