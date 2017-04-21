New buffet at Gun Lake Casino hiring chefs, servers and more

Posted 11:23 AM, April 21, 2017

Patrons at Gun Lake Casino's new buffet will soon get to take their taste buds around the world.

With food stations with Asian, Mexican, America, Seafood, and other themes, it's an eating experience like nothing else in West Michigan.

For those who love to eat as well as be in the kitchen, Gun Lake Casino is looking to hire chefs, servers, and other positions to be a part of their culinary team.

There will be a job fair event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tribal Government Complex, that's across the street from the casino.

Gun Lake Casino is located at 1123 129th Avenue in Wayland. For more information visit gunlakecasino.com/careers.

