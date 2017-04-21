Newaygo Brewing Company celebrates 2-year anniversary

Posted 11:01 AM, April 21, 2017, by , Updated at 10:57AM, April 21, 2017

Newaygo Brewing Company is celebrating their two year anniversary with Brewaygo, a weekend long event.

After two years, they have put the tiny town of Newaygo on the map as the place to go to grab delicious craft beer and artisan style food.

Brewaygo starts on April 28 and goes on all weekend. There will be live music from bands like Faux Grass and The Jets, as well as other events and discounts.

They're even launching a brand new beer to celebrate their anniversary called Ginger Saison. On May 1, it will be available to purchase at Newaygo Brewing as well as more than 30 other locations in West Michigan.

Newaygo Brewing is located at 19 State Road in Newaygo. For more details on this event and more visit newaygobrewing.com and on their social media.

They also have a Smart Shopper Steal for our viewers. For just $15, you will get $30 off food and drinks. The number of these deals is limited, so act fast.

