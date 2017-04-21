× Organizers host sign-making event to protest Barking Boutique’s newest location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A sign-making event is being held at the Humane Society of West Michigan Sunday for critics to express concerns over the controversial Barking Boutique which plans to open in Grandville.

The planned protests come after a packed Grandville city council meeting last month where many gathered to voice opposition against the store opening for a third time.

The Barking Boutique has been shut out of areas like Muskegon and Kentwood before because critics say it’s essentially a puppy mill.

The owner says otherwise, saying he has proof his dogs are responsibly bred purebreds.

Sunday’s sign-making event comes ahead of a big protest planned outside the store on Sunday, April 30 from 2-3:30 p.m.