Todd’s Weekend Adventures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weather forecast for the weekend is looking great, so celebrate Earth Day by attending some of these family friendly events.

Women's Expo and Man Cave Event

Don't let the name of this event fool you, because the whole family is going to want to tag along! The Hudsonville showcase, Women's Expo and Man Cave Event, is taking place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hudsonville High.

It's free and features great shopping, cooking demonstrations, food samples, a kid's scavenger hunt, along with other kid friendly activities and giveaways.

The first 20 people receive Biggby coffee and a warm pastry.

Earth Day at Blandford Nature Center

Saturday is Earth Day, so it's only fitting to head out to the Blandford Nature Center in Grand Rapids to celebrate the planet and check out all the new Mary Jane Dockeray Visitor Center.

From 1 to 3 p.m. there will be music, tours, wildlife and more. It will also be a great time to learn about conservation with some great experts on hand. Everything at the visitor center will be free.

WWII War Ship Tour

All aboard to tour a World War II ship in Muskegon Lake. Walk where heroes have walked on this ship which has an impressive wartime record.

Not only will passengers be able to take a tour, but there's also a spring model and toy train show too. People can buy, sell, and trade or just come to watch them operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Everything takes place at the USS LST 393 Veterans Museum.