Bissell Pet Foundation ready to ‘Empty the Shelters’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - If you're looking to add a furry friend to your family, the month of April is the time to do it!

Saturday, April 29th, 65 shelters and rescue facilities across Michigan will be waiving the majority of adoption fees. Adoptive families will only have to cover licensing costs, which range from $7 to $12.

You'll also take home an AdoptBox from the Bissell Pet Foundation, filled with cleaning supplies, toys, and treats to get your pet off to a great start.

It's all in an effort to reduce the number of euthanized animals in the state, which is estimated at more than 40,000 per year.

If you'd like to find a participating shelter, visit the Bissell Pet Foundation Website.