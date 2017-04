× ‘Happy Days’ star Erin Moran dead at 56

(CNN) — Actress Erin Moran, best known for her kid sister role in the ’70s sitcom “Happy Days,” has died.

Authorities in Indiana found her body Saturday afternoon after getting a 911 call at 4:07 p.m. for “an unresponsive female,” the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said.

She was 56 years old.