Inagural Red Shoe Brew to help local Ronald McDonald House

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan is taking local craft brews and spinning them into more resources for their charitable purpose.

The Ronald McDonald Houses nationwide offer completely free-of-charge housing to families in town specifically for the purpose of receiving mental or physical health treatment. On Wednesday, May 7th, they’ll host the inaugural Red Show Brew, an outdoor beer festival in Grand Rapids featuring local craft beer.

The event will feature two craft beers from eight West Michigan breweries, including Brewery Vivant, Perrin, Gravel Bottom, Vander Mill and more. Chefette’s Ono Grindz will be cooking up pork and chicken sliders with a side of homemade chips, and attendees can partake in yard games and enjoy live music by local indie folk band Channing and Quinn.

The cost to attend is $35 per person, which includes five tasting tokens, a food voucher, and a complementary branded pint glass. For a $75 VIP ticket, attendees can also have access to seating in the VIP beer garden. Additional tasting tokens will be available for purchase. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older. The event will be held at the House just northeast of downtown Grand Rapids at 1323 Cedar St NE from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17. To learn more about the event, click here.