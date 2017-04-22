Michigan state park closes beach as boat breaks apart

Posted 3:47 PM, April 22, 2017, by

A 76-foot pleasure craft rests near the shore off Ludington, Mich., after the operator grounded the vessel when he discovered it was taking on water, April 15, 2017. A boat crew from Coast Guard Station Ludington safely recovered the operator when the vessel started listing at about 15 degrees. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Northern A1 Services)

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have closed the beach of a Lake Michigan state park after a grounded, stranded pleasure boat broke apart just offshore.

Ludington State Park officials announced late Friday the western Michigan beach has been closed as debris washes shore. U.S. Coast Guard officials say they are overseeing the salvage operation of the 76-foot vessel, which was grounded April 15 when the operator noticed the boat was taking on water.

Officials say about 70 gallons of oily water have been removed from the starboard tank and there are no reports of pollution.

Coast Guard officers responded and removed the operator, who was piloting the boat from Pentwater to Traverse City.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s