More than 10 years later: Search renewed for missing Battle Creek man

Posted 12:54 AM, April 22, 2017, by , Updated at 12:55AM, April 22, 2017
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police are renewing their search for a missing 37-year-old man, last seen in the city in 2006.
Lian Kulh Thawng originally is from Myanar (Burma), first moved to Guam, then arrived in the United States in 2001 or 2002.
Thawng was last seen at the city’s Intermodal Transportation Center on McCamly Street by family who dropped him off there in December of 2006. It is unknown where he was going.
Family and friends have not heard from him since. Family members only recently discussed the situation with BCPD detectives, during their investigation of a separate, unrelated incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 269-966-3322 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

