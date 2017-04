× Party store employee hit by car during fight in parking lot

KENTWOOD, Mich. – Police in Kentwood are investigating after an employee at the T and J Party Store was hit by a car early Saturday morning in the parking lot following an altercation with a customer.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Shaffer Ave SE.

The employee was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.