× 75 kids and adults from West Michigan learn adaptive bicycling

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – More than 70 kids and adults with disabilities were introduced to a new sport this weekend.

Mary Free Bed Hospital held its annual “Bikes for the Rest of Us” event Saturday showing them adaptive bicycling.

Each person was individually paired with a therapist to help with pedal alongside their friends.

Mary Free Bed says it holds the event every year to promote health and wellness beyond rehabilitation.

More than 70 volunteers donate their time to make this happen.

“Bikes for the Rest of Us” has taken place for more than 25 years.

Thanks to a donation from the Mary Free Bed Guild, eligible participants receive funding to offset the cost of adapted bikes and equipment.