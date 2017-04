Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Tyler Bertuzzi scored two goals giving him 16 career playoff goals int he Calder Cup Playoffs as the Grffins beat the Milwaukee Admirals in game 2 Sunday 5-2.

Eric Tangradi scored 25 second into the 1st period, Axel Holmstrm and Matt Ford also scored goals in the game.

The Griffins lead the series 2-0 and can sweep the series in game 3 Wednesday night in Milwaukee.