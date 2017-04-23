GR giving away FREE trees to residents ahead of Arbor Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – To celebrate Arbor Day next Saturday, Grand Rapids is providing you with the tools to make the city greener and more eco-friendly.

As part of their 3-part Arbor Day Celebration, the city is running its first Residential Free Tree Giveaway on Saturday, April 29th starting at 9 a.m. To pick up a free tree, you must agree to: plant the tree within City of Grand Rapids city limit, keep trees properly watered and maintained, and plant your tree in the ground of your yard or community garden and NOT along streets or in city park.

All of the trees are provided by Bartlett Experts – Grand Rapids/Lakeshore. Types of trees vary, and it will be first come first served, one tree per person.

Amy Snow-Buckner, assistant to the Mayor joins the FOX 17 Weekend Morning show to discuss the initiative.