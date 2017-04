Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- The Kalamazoo Wings scored 3 goals in the second period on their way to a 4-3 win over Toledo in game 6 of the first round Kelly Cup playoff series Sunday.

Blake Kessel, Lane Scheidl, Brian Hart and Josh Pitt scored for the Wings.

The home team has won all 6 games in the series, game 7 is Tuesday night in Toledo.