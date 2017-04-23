× Lawn care service accused of selling off obsolete customer accounts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rick Luna, of Luna Lawn and Land Clearing, is accused of selling an obsolete customer list to a Grand Rapids-area lawn care service. The Lansing man is accused of hurting another small business in the process after accepting a $2,500 check.

The company that finds itself on the end of this deal is Kenowa Hills Lawn Care. Owner Tyler Komar said 2012 marked the beginning of a steadily growing business. So last month, he responded to Luna’s ad on Craigslist.

“And I saw it said 42 lawn care accounts,” Komar recalled the ad’s description.

He said Luna indicated he was going out of business and was selling off his list of existing customers. It’s something Komar said is common practice in the industry. So he said he met up with Luna to seal the deal in Lansing.

Komar said, “He said he wanted a downpayment of $2,500.”

Luna allegedly said he serviced the list of Grand Rapids-area customers and wanted a grand total $5,800. To introduce himself to the property owners and retain their business, Komar said he sent letters to his new customers.

“Two days later, after I sent them out, they were calling saying that Rick Luna from Luna Lawn Care hasn’t cut their grass since 2013,” Komar recalled.

He suspects he’s been sold a list of outdated accounts. He said he also heard horror stories. Komar said he’s tried to reach Luna unsuccessfully.

“He don’t answer his phone no more. He won’t even respond to my texts. So I think he just kind of took the money and went,” Komar said.

So Komar turned to the FOX 17 Problem Solvers. After getting no response by phone, we followed the money by going to the address listed for his business in Lansing. An unidentified woman came to the door of the home, and we explained Komar’s dilemma to her.

She said she’d let him know we stopped by and would give him our number. We also found several civil court judgements against Luna, ranging from $3,000 to $14,000. He’s filed for bankruptcy twice and has a criminal record but no past offenses concerning fraud.

The Problem Solvers also called several people on the customer list. One man had moved back to Minnesota three years ago. Another said he hired Luna a few years ago to mow, rake and plow at two duplexes, but he said Luna disappeared and took off with his money like he allegedly did to Komar.

“I just want people to know that there’s this guy out there selling accounts that ain’t no good,” Komar said.

Komar said his first step was reaching out to FOX 17 before taking legal action and/or calling law enforcement on Luna.