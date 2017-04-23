× Police arrest 20 people on multiple charges in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and Michigan State Police spent much of Saturday arresting 20 people for charges related to ‘cruising’ also known as the ‘X-train’.

Deputies say the 20 suspects face as many as 29 charges related to misdemeanor traffic offenses, fleeing and elduing, operating while intoxicated, and possession of drugs.

A total of ten vehicles used in the ‘X-train’ were towed and impounded.

KDPS is reminding residents that this type of behavior will not be tolerated.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is being asked to call KDPS at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.