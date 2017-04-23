× Police dog finds woman after chase and crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A police dog located a woman being sought after a pursuit and crash early Sunday morning.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke Reports that at 4:46 a.m. Sunday the Pokagon Band Tribal Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit in the city of Dowagiac.

The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old woman from Dowagiac, fled from the officers and crashed on Johnson Street near Budlow Street. Once the vehicle came to a stop, the driver fled from officers in an unknown direction.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit was requested to respond to attempt to track the subject. A short time later police dog Faust located the female driver in a wooded area near the crash location while hiding in thick underbrush.

The woman was taken to Dowagiac Lee Memorial Hospital for a medical evaluation and then she was transported to the Cass County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated, fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a traffic crash, possession of marijuana, driving without a license and having an open container.

She also had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

The woman’s name is being withheld pending her arraignment in court on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.