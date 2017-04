× Police search for shooting suspect, 1 hospitalized

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Police in Battle Creek are searching for a suspect involved in an early-morning shooting Sunday.

Officers were called to the 100 block of West Rittenhouse around 2:42 a.m. and found a person injured from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there are no suspects in custody but the incident remains under investigation.