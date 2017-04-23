University of Michigan’s performing arts school receives $5M

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance has received a $5 million gift from two prolific philanthropists.

The Ann Arbor school announced this week the money for scholarships comes from William and Delores Brehm in honor of former dean Christopher Kendall. The Brehms have given millions to the performing arts school since 2011.

The university says the donation pushes the school beyond its multi-year fundraising campaign goal of $90 million.

William Brehm received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the university.

Overall, officials say the Brehms have donated roughly $70 million to the university for various programs and projects.

