Doritos sends teens to prom in style after hearing about ‘cheesy’ promposal

NEWTON, Kan. -- Four Kansas teens rode to prom in style after a popular chip company heard how one of the boys creatively used their product to ask a friend to prom.

In March, Shaedon Wedel asked his best friend's little sister, who has Down syndrome, to prom. During the promposal, he was wearing a Doritos T-shirt that said, “I know I’m NACHO typical Dorito but…I’m going to be cheesy and ask: will you go to prom with me?”

Doritos are 15-year-old Carlie Whittman's favorite snack.

The chip company heard about the promposal, and this past weekend sent them off to prom in style.

They rolled out the red carpet for everyone and brought in two helicopters to fly them to the dance -- one for Shaedon and Carlie and another for Carlie's brother and his date.

A family in Wisconsin raised money to donate Carlie's dress, complete with a tiara and wand, to make her wish of looking like Cinderella come true.