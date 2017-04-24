Equipment theft could end girls’ softball season before it starts

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A softball league in Muskegon may not be to play this season after hundreds of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from them.

Muskegon West Little League Softball is a small league, but it carries a lot of hopes and dreams for young girls who love the sport. Those players and the director are frustrated and worried the season may be over before it had a chance to begin.

“These girls look forward to it, they work hard for that,” said league director Kashara Roberts.

Roberts says someone kicked in the window to the side of a storage shed earlier this month and took all of their catcher’s equipment as well as some bats and balls.

“Without the catcher’s equipment we can’t play a game,” she said.

The stolen gear would cost $500 to replace, something Roberts says they don’t have. With the first game a week away, time is running out for the team and their season.

“I’ve been playing for 5 years and it would really suck for us to have to forfeit,” said 11-year-old softball player Paige Nash.

Roberts says this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Last year, another break-in occurred where the thieves made off with concession snacks they sell during games.

Muskegon Police are investigating the most recent break-in.

Anyone interested in helping the team can contact Kashara Roberts at 231-445-3814.