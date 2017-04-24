Federal authorities announce arrest of two featured fugitives

Jason Wade

WEST MICHIGAN – The U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force has announced the arrest of two fugitives recently featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted.

Jason Wade, 39, was arrested Monday in Texas.  Authorities believe he was attempting to get into Mexico prior to his arrest.  Wade was first featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted in early January.

Jamie Bowen-Mitchell

Jamie Bowen-Mitchell, 30, turned herself into authorities shortly after being featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted earlier this month.

Mitchell was wanted for a parole violation and for violating the sex offender registry act.  Warrants for her arrest were initially issued in June 2016.

 

 

 

 

