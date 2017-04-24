× Grit Life getting obstacle runners race ready in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The ever-growing business of fitness — diets, workout gear, workouts — is changing all the time.

Some people are finding their motivation through physically and mentally tough obstacle course races, and there’s a new kind of training facility in Grand Rapids that’s really giving people a challenge.

Grit Life, opening next month at 1730 Olson St. NE, aims to help people prepare for obstacle races like the Tough Mudder or Warrior Dash.

“We have obstacles taht you can actually work on that probably aren’t going to have in your backyard,” said owner Craig Duncan. “We have monkey bars, rings to climb, stones to carry. We are going to simulate race conditions more than you can on your own.”

Strength is the name of the game at Grit Life, combined with cardio.

“Because when you are doing these obstacles you need a lot of upper body strength,” Duncan said. “You lift a lot of obstacles and carry them, so there’s a lot of functional fitness.”

Duncan said what really pushes people through these kinds of challenges is the camaraderie in the group classes.

Grit Life’s grand opening is May 12. They have 6 and 12 week programs for obstacle course racing. They also have daily classes you can choose to do instead of those packages. You can find more information on their website.