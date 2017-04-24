GVSU students calm down with therapy dogs while preparing for final exams

ALLENDALE, Mich–  Students at Grand Valley State University were treated to some special guests while studying for final exams on Monday.

Some animals from West Michigan Therapy Dogs visited the school’s Mary Idema Pew Library as part of the school’s Exam Cram.

Exam Cram runs through April 28th. The therapy dogs will be back on campus Tuesday evening.

Other events planned for students include adult coloring, and chair massages.

The school’s Kirkhof Center, Mary Idema Pew Library, and Steelcase Library will all be open later for students to prepare for their tests.

 

 

1 Comment

  • Common cents

    Grow the hell up you whiney little entitled snowflakes. Maybe you can bring your blankie in with you during the exam too.

    Reply