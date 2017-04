× Man charged in Grand Rapids murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A suspect has been charged with murder of a Grand Rapids man last week.

Derin Stephens-Roy, 24, was arraigned Monday morning on Open Murder and Felony Firearms charges. Bond for Stephens-Roy was denied.

Stephens-Roy is accused of allegedly killing Barry Cooper, 54, last week, in the 600 block of Letellier SW.

No motive has been given.