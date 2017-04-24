NASCAR race rained out; will run Monday afternoon

BRISTOL, TN - APRIL 23: A general view of the speedway prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 23, 2017 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP/FOX 17) — NASCAR will try to run its Monster Energy Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway today after heavy rain caused a one-day postponement. Friday’s qualifying was washed out, causing the lineup to be settled on points. Pole-sitter Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will start from the front row today, weather permitting.

The race is expected to start at 1:00pm Monday and will be aired live on FOX 17. FOX 17 evening news will air when the race ends.

