NASCAR race rained out; will run Monday afternoon

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP/FOX 17) — NASCAR will try to run its Monster Energy Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway today after heavy rain caused a one-day postponement. Friday’s qualifying was washed out, causing the lineup to be settled on points. Pole-sitter Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will start from the front row today, weather permitting.

The race is expected to start at 1:00pm Monday and will be aired live on FOX 17. FOX 17 evening news will air when the race ends.