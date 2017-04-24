Obama discusses civic engagement, not politics

CHICAGO (AP) — Former President Barack Obama addressed civic engagement for young people during his first public appearance since leaving office, but he didn’t mention his successor or detail his thoughts on current events.

Obama gave advice on leadership, dealing with failure and even social media as he talked with youth during a University of Chicago panel event. He spoke briefly about his experiences as a community organizer before asking the panel of young people for their views.

His first public engagement comes as President Donald Trump nears his 100-day mark in office.

Obama’s presidential library is planned near the edge of the Chicago campus. He says he hopes it’ll also serve as a place for young people to become more civically engaged. Obama says young people are critical to resolving the nation’s most daunting problems.