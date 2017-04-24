Obama discusses civic engagement, not politics

Posted 1:27 PM, April 24, 2017, by , Updated at 02:07PM, April 24, 2017

Photo Gallery

Inline

CHICAGO (AP) — Former President Barack Obama addressed civic engagement for young people during his first public appearance since leaving office, but he didn’t mention his successor or detail his thoughts on current events.

Obama gave advice on leadership, dealing with failure and even social media as he talked with youth during a University of Chicago panel event. He spoke briefly about his experiences as a community organizer before asking the panel of young people for their views.

His first public engagement comes as President Donald Trump nears his 100-day mark in office.

Obama’s presidential library is planned near the edge of the Chicago campus. He says he hopes it’ll also serve as a place for young people to become more civically engaged. Obama says young people are critical to resolving the nation’s most daunting problems.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s