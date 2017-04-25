Cold front disrupts late April warmth

WEST MICHIGAN- We’ve finally had several days in a row of fairly dry conditions. It seemed like it was raining every other day for quite a while (which eventually led to several areas being flooded.)

We’re poised to see a cold front move in from the west as we move into Wednesday night. Out ahead of it? A few clouds and much warmer conditions. In fact, it’s likely we’ll see a few areas to the south hit 80!

Most of Wednesday will be dry. That’s the first thing I want to mention as we look at this number in the mid 70s and want to get outside to enjoy it. There will be the possibility of a lunchtime shower or thunderstorm between 11-1 PM. Other than that? Staying dry during the daytime.

Our scattered line of showers and thunderstorms look to develop after 9 PM Wednesday. This line of showers and thunderstorms will be persistent in waves until 2 AM in a few locations around West Michigan.

What impacts will be felt from this storm? There’s a small opportunity that we’ll see an isolated severe storm overnight Wednesday into early Thursday, but the likelihood looks much lower than we’ve had in previous days. One of the reasons we’ll fight this is the timing. After sunset, we’ve lost a lot of the instability from the heating of the day. The other is the cold lake still is something we deal with until we’re consistently warm on a regular basis. The above image shows that lake surface temperatures are still in the mid to upper 30s in many spots. Expect a few strong storms with much cooler conditions following the cold front Thursday.