Concession operators sought for Michigan state parks

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Officials are seeking private concession operators for some of Michigan’s state parks.

The Department of Natural Resources says those interested in providing goods or services in the parks should have prior business experience and adequate working capital.

Current openings include Burt Lake State Park store; Fort Wilkins Historic State Park lighthouse tour and lighthouse store; Grayhaven State Harbor watercraft rentals; and Otsego Lake State Park mooring post rentals.

Concessionaires can enter contracts for up to seven years.

Interested vendors can learn about updated opportunities by visiting http://www.Buy4Michigan.com.

The DNR says it will arrange to visit concession sites with interested bidders.

