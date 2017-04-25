× Connect with local contractors at Menards’ special 3-day event

Looking to remodel your home, but don’t know where to even begin? Menards is teaming up with local independent contractors to help homeowners create the home of their dreams in a special three-day event.

On April 25-27, Menards will connect homeowners with contractors to help assist in any home improvement projects. Theses local contractors will educate and assist homeowners in areas such as landscaping, siding, roofing, decking, countertops and so much more.

Contractors will be available to come out to homes from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Appointments can be made with contractors in the following West Michigan locations:

Battle Creek

Big Rapids

Comstock Park

Holland

Ionia

Jackson

Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo East

Livonia

Muskegon

Saginaw

South Haven

Three Rivers

Wyoming

To schedule a contractor to come out to your home, click here to find a store in your location and follow the instructions.