FCA, Google begin offering rides in their self-driving cars

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 05: A Google logo is shown on a screen during a keynote address by CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group Richard Yu at CES 2017 at The Venetian Las Vegas on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 8 and features 3,800 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 165,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler and Google for the first time will offer rides to the public in the self-driving automobiles they are building under an expanding partnership.
The companies announced in the spring of last year that they would build 100 self-driving Chrysler Pacifica hybrids minivans. They have since been tested in Arizona, California and Michigan.
Waymo, Google’s self-driving care project, said Tuesday that it will allow hundreds of people in Phoenix to take rides so that it can get feedback on the experience. People can apply for the opportunity on Waymo’s website.
Waymo also said that it’s expanding its fleet to 500 Pacifica hybrids.
Rides in the vehicles, which have a backup driver who can take over in an emergency, will be free.