Hemophilia Foundation of Michigan to hold benefit for those with bleeding disorders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Hemophilia Foundation of Michigan, helping people suffering from bleeding disorders, needs some help of its own.

HFM strives to improve the quality of life for those affected by hemophilia, Von Willebrand disease and other related complications, like HIV and AIDS.

HFM is holding a special benefit to help raise money for Camp Bold Eagle a summer camp for children with bleeding disorders.

"Attending camp gave me a better idea of my limitations to work around my limitations how do I live my life encumbered with you know the negative side effects that go along with having a bleeding disorder," said Shawn Pelon who has from Hemophilia A.

The event is called The Butterfly Benefit, so called because the butterfly symbolizes the transformation people with bleeding disorders go through as they learn to manage their health. Plus, the needed used for infusion treatments is called a butterfly needle.

The benefit is scheduled for Thursday, May 18, from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. Individual tickets are $40, $300 per 8 person table, which Includes a bottle of wine.

HFM offers several programs to help those living with bleeding disorders, like their women's retreat and Bold Eagle Camp.

Rachael Miller has Von Willebrand disease and found out about camp Bold Eagle through Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, which "has a great hemophilia program here," Miller said.