CALEDONIA, Mich.- Join your community and help raise awareness and money for the March of Dimes during the March for Babies.

You can walk Saturday, April 29, at the Famers Insurance Campus, located at 5600 Beechtree LN in Caledonia.

Registration is at 9:00AM and the 3.2 mile walk starts at 10:30 AM.

For more information on this particular event, click here