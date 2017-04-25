Motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in Monday night crash

Posted 8:16 AM, April 25, 2017, by , Updated at 08:18AM, April 25, 2017

LOCKPORT TWP., Mich. — A Three Rivers’ man sustained serious injuries after he reportedly was ejected from his motorcycle on Monday.

The St. Joseph County Sherriff’s Department arrived on the scene at Hoshel Road near Lutz Road to a single vehicle accident at approximately 5 p.m.  The 48-year-old driver, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was heading westbound when he lost control on a curve and overturned the motorcycle.

Speed was determined to be a factor in the accident. Deputies are investigating whether alcohol also could have contributed to the incident.

