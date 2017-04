× One injured in head-on collision near Linden Grove Middle School

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Extrication of a driver was needed after a red pickup swerved and collided with a flatbed truck on Tuesday in Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrived to the incident on Arboretum Parkway near Linden Grove Middle School just after 8 a.m. to the two vehicle accident. One man received non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The accident is still under investigation.