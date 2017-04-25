Over 100 new canning recipes in “Canning Full Circle”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four years of writing and testing recipes has finally paid off for The Canning Diva as she releases her first cookbook, "Canning Full Circle."

Diane Devereaux's new cookbook teaches readers how to incorporate home canned goods into people's lives every day of the year. Readers get "practical and delicious recipes so they may use their home canned goods in meal creation."

The cookbook features over 100 different recipes, along with tips and techniques on how to can the perfect meal.

To get a copy of the book, and even get it signed by the Canning Diva herself, she'll be doing book signings at the following locations:

Rylee's Ace Hardware, 1234 Michigan, Thursday May 11th from 6-7:30 p.m.

Gemmen's Home & Hardware, 3488 Kelly St, Hudsonville, Saturday, May 13th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Red Barn Market, 3550 Alden Nash, Lowell, Saturday May 27th from 10-11:30 a.m.

For more recipes and information on her cookbook, visit canningdiva.com.