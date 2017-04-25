Police: body of missing man recovered in Kalamazoo River

Posted 5:18 AM, April 25, 2017, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

OTSEGO Twp., Mich. —  Weeks after Allegan County Dispatchers received a call about a man in the Kalamazoo River yelling for help, the body of the Michael Biard was recovered in Otsego Township about a mile from where he was last spotted in the river.

On April 6th rescue efforts began to retrieve Biard from the Kalamazoo River near North Main Street in Plainwell, where it is reported that he had accidentally fallen in. Crews used life lines, rescue devices and dive teams to attempt to rescue the 34-year-old before he disappeared from view, and the search was suspended.

Officials continued to search on Friday, April 7 with members of the Allegan County Search and Rescue team with no success in finding Baird.

On April 24th Allegan County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of a cadaver K-9 from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office finally recovered Biard’s body.  According to police, it is believed he succumbed to the cold temperatures and drowned as he was swept downstream.

Following a pathological examination, investigators said the incident is believed to be an accident.

 

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s