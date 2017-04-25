Report: Founders Brewing Company opening taproom in Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the most iconic craft brewing companies in West Michigan is reportedly looking to expand to the east side of the state.

Founders Brewing Company, known for its popular brews such as All Day IPS, Rubaeus and Nitro Oatmeal Stout, is reportedly opening a taproom at 456 Charlotte Street near the 50-block District in Detroit, according to an unnamed source in an article by Crain’s Detroit Business.

Mike Stevens and Dave Engbers grew their passion for beer into what is now Founders Brewing Company nearly 20 years ago. Now the brewery is internationally recognized and holds many different awards from the beer industry.

The alleged location is a 12,000-square-foot building near Midtown and just few minutes walk from the new Little Caesars Arena. This would be the company’s first taproom outside of Grand Rapids, and the company is expected to make an official announcement on Tuesday.