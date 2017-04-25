Single Parenting Summit seeks to help single-parent families thrive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In 2017, 50 percent of babies born in the United States will be born to single parents who are looking for some direction, understanding and hope for their family's future.

Single parents can seek all of those things and learn how to provide a better life for their kids at the Single Parenting Summit.

The Single Parenting Summit is the first event of it's kind in the country guiding single moms and dads through the hardships of raising a child alone. The summit not only will educate single parents, but pastors and other leaders so they can properly help single parents and adapt to their lifestyle.

The conference will have leadership lessons on subjects such as how to support single moms in parenting and adoption, ADHD, and growing the church through single parenting. There will also be single parent sessions on finding a partner, co-parenting with integrity, managing finances, and other topics.

The goal for the Single Parenting Summit is for single parent families feel welcome, understood and encouraged that their family legacy doesn’t have to be one of brokenness and despair, but one of restoration and hope.

The single Parenting Summit is happening at EverGreen Ministries on May 12-13.

Registration costs $29 for single parents, and $99 for leaders. For a full schedule of sessions and events, click here.