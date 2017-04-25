Tech Tuesday: Flying with drones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's time to take to the skies, and our friends at Genius Phone Repair have a recommendation for those looking for drones to fly.

The DJI Mavic Pro is built for beginners. It hovers in place if the operator let's go of the controls, and can return to its take-off point automatically. It has flight autonomy which lets it avoid crashes.

It can fly for up to 27 minutes and travel as far as 4.3 miles. It tops out at 40 mph in sport mode.

In addition, there's also a 4k camera mounted to a high-precision gimbal, so no electronic stabilization is needed to get steady shots.

For the latest in technology, or to get your cell phone fixed, you can head to any Genius Phone Repair location.