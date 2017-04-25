Tech Tuesday: Flying with drones

Posted 9:00 PM, April 25, 2017, by , Updated at 08:59PM, April 25, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's time to take to the skies, and our friends at Genius Phone Repair have a recommendation for those looking for drones to fly.

The DJI Mavic Pro is built for beginners. It hovers in place if the operator let's go of the controls, and can return to its take-off point automatically. It has flight autonomy which lets it avoid crashes.

It can fly for up to 27 minutes and travel as far as 4.3 miles. It tops out at 40 mph in sport mode.

In addition, there's also a 4k camera mounted to a high-precision gimbal, so no electronic stabilization is needed to get steady shots.

For the latest in technology, or to get your cell phone fixed, you can head to any Genius Phone Repair location.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s