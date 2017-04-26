Concerts, events, and more at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Soaring Eagle Waterpark's Gizi is having a birthday party, but he's giving away the presents! It's Gizi's Birthday Giveaway! All you have to do is send Gizi a Birthday Card. First place will win an overnight stay in a standard room with water park passes, and second and third prize will win a gift card for four water park passes.

It's time to Fling into Spring at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel! Rates start at $99, Sunday through Thursday, and runs until May 31. The package also includes ice cream vouchers and waterpark passes.

The kings of comedy will be taking the stage at Soaring Eagle Casino! Adam Sandler, David Spade, Nick Swardson, and Rob Schneider will be sharing their jokes at the Here Comes the Funny Tour. The four have previously worked on projects like "The Ridiculous 6," "The Do-Over," and other comedy films. The hilarious crew will take the stage on June 22, and tickets go on sale Saturday at 9 a.m.

In big news, Brad Paisley will be coming to Mount Pleasant on Saturday, August 12. Paisley is a critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, and guitarist whose talents have won him numerous awards including three Grammys. He'll be joined with special guests Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell. Tickets are going fast, so be sure to grab yours before they're gone.

Kenny G is taking the stage at Soaring Eagle Casino with George Benson on May 28. He rose to fame in the mid 1980's with his signature smooth jazz sound and style on the soprano saxophone. Kenny G also won a Grammy award in 1994, and at one point held the world record for the longest sustained note on a sax.

Another big concert coming to Soaring Eagle is Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows. Matchbox Twenty has sold over 30 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards. Counting Crows continues to explode in the music scene, with the band releasing their seventh album in 2014. The concert will be on Thursday, September 14.

Don't want to stay for an entire weekend? Make a day trip to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and purchase water park passes. They're available seven days a week and cost $24.

To purchase waterpark passes or to book a room, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.