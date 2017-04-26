Doctors indicted in Detroit-area genital mutilation case

DETROIT (AP) — A grand jury indicted two doctors and a third person on Wednesday in an alleged scheme to perform genital mutilation on two girls from Minnesota at a Detroit-area clinic.

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, Dr. Fakhruddin Attar and Attar’s wife, Farida, are charged with female genital mutilation, conspiracy and other crimes.

The federal indictment alleges the trio tried to obstruct the investigation by telling other people to make false statement to authorities. The doctors are also accused of lying to investigators.

Genital mutilation, also known as cutting, has been condemned by the United Nations and outlawed in the United States. But the practice is common for girls in parts of Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Nagarwala is charged with performing genital mutilation on the two 7-year-old girls in February at a suburban Detroit clinic owned by Dr. Attar.

Nagarwala’s attorney, Shannon Smith, denied the allegation last week, saying the doctor was performing a religious custom that didn’t involve cutting. Smith declined to comment on the indictment, which replaces criminal complaints that led to the arrest of the three suspects earlier this month.

The Attars have been in custody since their arrest last week. They were due in court Wednesday for a bond hearing, but the hearing was rescheduled for May 3.

“We want to do our due diligence” and study the indictment, said Dr. Attar’s attorney, Mary Chartier.

Farida Attar’s attorney, Matt Newburg, declined to comment.

The Attars, Nagarwala and the Minnesota girls’ families belong to a Muslim sect called Dawoodi Bohra, which is concentrated in India.