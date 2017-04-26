× ESPN to lay off about 100 employees today, including on-air talent

(Fox News) – It’s a dark day at ESPN.

The sports broadcasting network sent a memo to employees early Wednesday, informing them that a series of previously announced layoffs would take place today. The number of employees cut will be around 100, Fox News has learned.

The memo, from ESPN President John Skipper, noted that the network’s new talent lineup will be announced soon. The layoffs are expected to impact some of the network’s popular on-air personalities.

“Dynamic change demands an increased focus on versatility and value, and as a result, we have been engaged in the challenging process of determining the talent—anchors, analysts, reporters, writers and those who handle play-by-play—necessary to meet those demands,” Skipper wrote to employees. “We will implement changes in our talent lineup this week. A limited number of other positions will also be affected and a handful of new jobs will be posted to fill various needs.

Fox News has learned that ESPN employees were being informed of the cuts early Wednesday. A source with knowlege of the situation told Fox News that despite buzz that the planned number of layoffs has grown in recent weeks, the gameplan was always to cut around 100 people.

ESPN also outlined the network’s new strategy in a post on its media website published Wednesday. The company is placing an increased focused on its ESPN App with a “multi-screen approach around big events.”

“On the horizon is more live news video and enhanced video and audio streaming,” the release stated.

ESPN also plans to bolster its online presence.

“Our goal continues to be to maximize our unparalleled scale in every medium with storytelling that stands out and makes a difference. We are well-equipped to thrive going forward by embracing these themes.