Fairy houses take over nature trails at Camp Newaygo’s Enchanted Forest

Spring is here, which means the fairies and gnomes of Camp Newaygo are awake and ready to Enchant the Forest this weekend.

Guests can walk the trails of Camp Newaygo and view over 40 hidden homes spread across the campground. Created by West Michigan artists, the tiny fairy and gnome houses are perfect for many small creatures hidden in the camp's enchanted forest.

While viewing fairy houses, there will also be crafts and snacks along the paths for the kids. If spectators find a fairy house they'd like to add to their own garden, they'll be up for auction on eBay the day after the event.

Hikers can view the fairy houses on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission cost $7 per person, or $25 for a family of four people.

In addition to viewing fairy houses, there will be a special "Make & Take" event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. where people can make their very own gnome home for $25. Reservations are required to attend this special event.

For more information, campnewaygo.org.