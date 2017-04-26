Landfill fire closes Indiana sheriff office

Posted 5:30 PM, April 26, 2017, by

Photo from Elkhart Sheriff Dept. Correctional Facility is to the left of the smoke

ELKHART, Ind. – A fire raging in a private landfill closed a sheriff’s department office in Indiana Wednesday.

The Elkhart County Sheriff posted pictures of the fire in a Waste Management landfill on their Facebook page.  The fire is just to the southeast of the department.

The department closed the lobby of the sheriff’s office due to the fire. The Elkhart County Correctional Facility is also at the site, but they say was not being affected at the time, but they were monitoring the situation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s