Landfill fire closes Indiana sheriff office

ELKHART, Ind. – A fire raging in a private landfill closed a sheriff’s department office in Indiana Wednesday.

The Elkhart County Sheriff posted pictures of the fire in a Waste Management landfill on their Facebook page. The fire is just to the southeast of the department.

The department closed the lobby of the sheriff’s office due to the fire. The Elkhart County Correctional Facility is also at the site, but they say was not being affected at the time, but they were monitoring the situation.