Local pizzeria traveling to Italy for competition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- For Dan and David Uccello, it's a homecoming event. The brothers who moved to the United States at a young age, were shown how to operate a pizzeria from their parents, doing it all from start to finish.

Dan and David are successfully operating Flo's Pizza in four different locations in West Michigan. After numerous customers praised the family ingredients and expressed their love for the menu items, Dan and David started entering in pizza competitions.

In 2016 the Flo's team started in the Midwest and then landed a spot in a competition in Las Vegas, competing for the international spot light in the pizza industry. This year, they placed 1st in the Midwest and 7th in world.

During a break in the Midwest competition, they met the United States Pizza Team, who invited Dan and David to travel and compete for the top spot in Parma, Italy. That competition is coming up, from May 5th through the 12th and includes 600 competitors from 30 different countries.